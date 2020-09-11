Rheta LaVonne Lowe, 82, Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born on May 23, 1938 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Robert Wesley and Florence Lucille (Chambers) Walker.

Rheta worked as the manager for over 20 years at the Rocky Fork State Park Restaurant and also worked long-term at Community Market in Hillsboro. She attended and was baptized at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church and she was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1161.

Rheta is survived by four children, Bryan Stivers of Hillsboro, Brad (Sheila Kilgore) Stivers of New Vienna, Krista Reed of Hillsboro, and Jerri Lynn (Jim) Meeks of Mt. Orab; ten grandchildren, Allison Stivers, Neal Stivers, Katelyn (Trey Davis) Stivers, Blake Stivers, Lindsey (Cory Gabriel), Corey Reed, Connor Lowe, Hunter Lowe, Chelsea Durr, and Noah Keith; three siblings, Judy (Larry) Johnson of Hillsboro, Rhonda (Dave) Manuel of Hillsboro, and Mike Walker of Hillsboro; a daughter-in-law, Nikki Lowe of Greenfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lowe, and a son, Scott Lowe.

Visitation (masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed) will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral service will take place following visitation at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in the Hillsboro Cemetery following services.

