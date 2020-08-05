1/
Rhonda Sue Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rhonda Sue Fisher, 66, Hillsboro passed away unexpectedly Aug. 3, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 19, 1954 in Washington Courthouse, the daughter of the late Murrell and Janet (Merritt) Wheelen.

Rhonda was a member of the Harriett Independent Christian Church. Her hobbies included spending time with her family, reading, interior decorating and caring for her dog Molly. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.

She is survived by two children, Shawn M.(Lisa) Smith of Sinclair, WY and Steven H. (Kelli) Smith of Latham; grandchildren Kaylie and Austin Smith of Wyoming, Matthew, Mckenzie, Hannah, Gracie, Colton, Sara, Elijah, Gabriel Smith, Brooklyn Young, Jonathan and Abigail Henson of Ohio; a great-grandchild, Ash Burkhardt of Wyoming; Brother Terry Wheelen of Hillsboro; sisters Barbara Stevenson of Ohio and Joy Harrell of Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy J. Henson; two sisters; and two brothers.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Pastor Charles Gardner will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence to the family please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved