Rhonda Sue Fisher, 66, Hillsboro passed away unexpectedly Aug. 3, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 19, 1954 in Washington Courthouse, the daughter of the late Murrell and Janet (Merritt) Wheelen.

Rhonda was a member of the Harriett Independent Christian Church. Her hobbies included spending time with her family, reading, interior decorating and caring for her dog Molly. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.

She is survived by two children, Shawn M.(Lisa) Smith of Sinclair, WY and Steven H. (Kelli) Smith of Latham; grandchildren Kaylie and Austin Smith of Wyoming, Matthew, Mckenzie, Hannah, Gracie, Colton, Sara, Elijah, Gabriel Smith, Brooklyn Young, Jonathan and Abigail Henson of Ohio; a great-grandchild, Ash Burkhardt of Wyoming; Brother Terry Wheelen of Hillsboro; sisters Barbara Stevenson of Ohio and Joy Harrell of Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy J. Henson; two sisters; and two brothers.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Pastor Charles Gardner will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence to the family please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.