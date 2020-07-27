1/1
Richard Alan Owens
Richard Alan Owens, 53, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Richard, known by his friends and family as Rich, was the son of Richard and Phyllis Owens, also of Hillsboro.

Rich was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.

Rich attended Pandora-Gilboa High School and the University of Toledo. After school Rich began working with United Parcel Service and then CBT Credit Services in Toledo. Rich most recently worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Cincinnati. Aside from his work, Rich was an avid motorsports enthusiast and spent time riding and maintaining motorbikes.

In addition to his parents, Rich is survived by his sister, Amy Johnson and brother-in-law Ted Johnson of Bennington, Vermont, and their two daughters Abigail Iannotti and Anna Iannotti; his brother, Grant Owens and sister-in-law Amy Owens of New York, New York, and their two daughters Hattie and Maeve.

Rich was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents and his nephew, Owen Iannotti.

Should friends wish to make memorial contributions in Rich's memory, the family requests that those be made to the Owen Iannotti Scholarship Fund through the Southern Vermont Supervisory Union, attention: Renee Gordon, 246 S. Stream Rd., Bennington, Vermont 05201.

The family has entrusted the services to the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

To sign the online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
