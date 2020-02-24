Richard D. "Popeye" Gall, 91, of Hillsboro, died Feb. 20 1:33 a.m. at his home.

Richard was born on June 13, 1928 in Hillsboro, the son of the late King Dewey Gall and Nellie (Gall) Davis.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Rhoads Gall, whom he married on May 13, 1951; two sisters, Viola Fishback and Juanita Gall; two brothers, Sheldon Gall and Harold Gall; two infants; daughter-in-law, Debbie (Hoover) Gall; granddaughter, Melissa Thomas; and great-grandson, Connor Thomas.

Richard is survived by two sons, Gary Gall of Hillsboro and Mike "Speedy" Gall of Hillsboro; daughters, Judy (Ralph) Thomas of Washington C.H. and Julie Mercer of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, Tony (Savanha) Gall, Mike (Kassie) Gall Jr., Tina (Carl) Unger, Heidi Thomas and Nathan Thomas; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Gabrielle Unger, Kayden, Quinten Gall, Braydon, Aubrey and Liam; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and one special sister-in-law on his side of the family, Flossie Gall.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the funeralhome.

