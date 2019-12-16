Richard "Dick" Hill, 74, passed away after short illness on Dec. 13, 2019, in Dayton.

He was born Nov. 2, 1945 in Greenfield, the son of Forest L. and Norma Jean (Dodds) Hill.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Hill of Dayton; his daughter, Julie (Tom) Wilson of Gahanna; son, Jason Hill of Washington Court House; granddaughter, Natalie Wilson of Gahanna; stepgrandson, Patrick Wilson of Los Angeles, Calif.; brother-in-law, Gary Allen of Hillsboro; Judy Lucas Clay, mother of his children; and several nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jim and John Hill; and sister, Ruth Ann Allen.

Dick graduated from Edward Lee McClain High School in Greenfield in 1963. He went on to further his education and attended Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky. and earned both a Bachelor of Science and master's degree in education. He was a longtime educator and coach. For 51 years, Dick coached Ohio high school football either as an assistant football coach or head football coach. He began his career at Waynesfield-Goshen High School. He continued on to Buckeye Valley High School. Over the years he coached at Greenfield McClain, Dayton Stebbins, Kettering Fairmont, Marion Harding and Dayton Christian. In 1973, Dick began coaching and teaching at Miami Trace High School. He served as an athletic director, coached a variety of sports and served as a head football coach. In 1982, he led Miami Trace to its first ever playoff berth and win.

Dick loved working with young people. He enjoyed golfing, spending time with his granddaughter, and watching sports.

Cremation took place under the direction of Newcomer Funeral Home in Dayton. His children will host a celebration of life service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, 4679 SR 41 in Washington Court House.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the schools he coached or taught at in his name.