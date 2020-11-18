Richard Irvin Johnson, 86, of Sugar Grove, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at his home.

A 1952 graduate of Hillsboro High School, he attended The Ohio State University. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of New England Lodge No. 4 F & AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus and Royal Arch Mason Grand Chapter of Ohio. He retired in 1996 from Nationwide Insurance after 30 years of service.

He was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Hillsboro to the late Irvin and Mildred Edwards Johnson.

He is survived by two daughters, Dawn (Rick) Wright of Marysville and Lori (Joe Recouper) Johnson of Columbus; two grandsons, Justin Richard Wright and Jason Lee Wright; his sister, Karen (Robert) Richards of Powell; and other relatives.

Private funeral services will be held at Auburn Cemetery in New Vienna.

The Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.