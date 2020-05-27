Richard James Greene, 81, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in New Vienna on Nov. 23, 1938, the son of the late Thurman and Helen (Dick) Greene. Besides his parents, he was was preceded by his stepmother, Stella Greene; granddaughter, Amber Smith; and brother, Jerry Greene. Pete was a 1956 graduate of Hillsboro High School, member of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene and retired from Cincinnati Milacron He is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Gotherman) Greene; eight children, Gary George of Greenfield, Beverly (J.D.) LeMaster of Highland, Melinda Gleadle of Hillsboro, David James (Kay) Greene of Hillsboro, Chuck (Sandy) George of Lakeland, Fla., Debra (Marvin) Seipelt of Hillsboro, Michael (Becky) Greene of Lynchburg and Brian (Karen) George of Lynchburg; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren plus one very special great-grandson, James Douglas Seipelt, who was born the day his great-grandpa passed away; sister-in-law, Beverly Greene of Hillsboro; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Becky Gotherman and Jerry and Nancy Avedisian, all of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 U.S. Route 50E., Hillsboro, with Pastor Tom Zile officiating. Burial will follow at the Sugartree Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Please note that social distancing will be observed during visitation. The family requests memorials to the church. The Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the online questbook at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020.