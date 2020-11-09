Richard L. Hill, 83, Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Mercy Health Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born on July 25, 1937, in Loveland, the son of the late Granville James Hill and Mary Grace (Jones) Hill.

Richard was a farmer most of his life; however, his favorite job was logging. He enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, fishing, and camping.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Stepp Hill; two sons, David L. Hill of Hillsboro, and Timothy D. and Bridgett Hill of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren, Donald, Crystal, Barbara, Scott, Erica, Beth Marie, Dawn, Tiffany, and Megan; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Sarah (Herman) Aber of Hillsboro; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Allen Hill and Jeff Hill, and a brother, Edward J. Hill.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in the Bloom Rose Cemetery.

