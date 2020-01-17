Richard Lee Smith, 72, Bainbridge passed from this life Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1947 in Ross County, the son of the late Joseph and Rosalie (Cowman) Smith. On March 21, 1987, he married the former Patricia Barnhart, who survives.

He is also survived by his children, Susie (Chuck) Scharenberg, Rachael (Megan) Willman-Dobner and Brent (Calee) Smith; grandchildren Caleb, Corbin, Caysin, Vivian and Isabel; great grandchild Raiden; sisters Wanda (Bob) Hizer, Joyce Mullikin, Alma (Mike) Cutright and Brenda Troesch; brothers, Rex Smith and Bobby Smith; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by four sisters, Saddie Ackley, Helen Gill, Geneva Ewry, Cindy Montgomery; and a brother, Joe Smith.

Richard was an Army Veteran, and he retired from Johnson Controls after 37 years. Over the years he was very involved with the Bainbridge Volunteer Fire Department, serving a total of 33 years. He was also on the Fall Festival of Leaves committee, where he served more than 30 years.

Graveside service will be held 2:15 pm Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 in the Bainbridge Cemetery with Jeff Barnhart officiating. Richard's family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge.