Richard Owens
1947 - 2020
Richard Arthur Owens, 73, Hillsboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

He was born Aug. 24, 1947, to Richard Sr and Claudine (Gossman) Owens in Lafayette, Indiana.

Richard attended Kokomo High School and then went on to study at Indiana University and Rutgers University. Richard worked his entire career in banking which brought him to northern Ohio and then to Hillsboro in 1987. He last held the position of Vice President at U.S. Bank in Hillsboro and retired in 2003.

In his free time, Richard enjoyed hunting and car mechanics. He also attended the North Side Church of Christ in Hillsboro.

Richard is survived by his wife, Phyllis Owens; his daughter, Amy Johnson, and son-in-law Ted Johnson of Bennington, VT; his son, Grant Owens, and daughter-in-law Amy Owens of New York, NY; and his grandchildren, Abigail Iannotti, Anna Iannotti, Hattie Owens, and Maeve Owens.

Richard was predeceased by his parents; his son, Rich Owens; and his nephew, Owen Iannotti.

Should friends wish to make memorial contributions in Richard's memory, the family requests that those be made to either: The Northside Church of Christ 25 Greenfield Pike, Hillsboro, OH 45133, or DaVita Hillsboro Regional Dialysis 1487 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133.

The family has entrusted the services to the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. To sign our online guest book, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
