Richard R. Limbacher passed away peacefully March 19, 2019, surrounded in person and spirit by his brothers.

He recently retired from a career spanning 25 years at Franklin Iron & Metal in Dayton, served in the Untied States Army and for a time ran a home-based company with his brother Steve. He loved attending tractor pulls and classic car shows. When he was young he rode dirt bikes.

Recently preceded by his beloved mother, Rich is survived by his brothers, Pete, Steve and Bill; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

A celebration of life will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Military rites will be conducted by the Highland County Honor Guard.

A gathering of family and friends will be 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to through the Bethesda Foundation.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.