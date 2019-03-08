Richard V. Roades, 83, of Lynchburg, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home.

He was born Feb. 1, 1936 in Brown County, the son of the late Gilbert and Hattie Taylor Roades.

Richard was a brick mason and had worked with Raymond Griffith in the Griffith & Roades Partnership, had also worked as the job superintendent for A. P. Eveland, and was foreman for Joe Hosler & Son. He was a member of the Pricetown Church of Christ and had proudly served in the U. S. Army.

He is survived by two sons, Thomas E. Roades and James "Jamie" (Catina) Roades of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Trevor Roades of Greenfieldand Erica Roades Garcia of Flemingsburg, Ky.; five brothers, Larry (Patty) Roades, Kenneth (Susan) Roades, Darrell (Shirley) Roades and Dale Roades, all of Hillsboro, and Gaylen (Marilyn) Roades of Winchester; and two sisters, Kathy (Jan) Bash of Harwood and Noreen Roades of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Paynter Roades, on Feb. 3, 2008; and by one brother, David Roades.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at the Pricetown Church of Christ. Leo Kuhn and Daryl Mount will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Barker Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice, P. O. Box 123, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.