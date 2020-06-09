Richard Warren Brown, 84, of Bainbridge, passed from this life Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 1, 1936 in Ross County, the son of the late Orville and Carmel (Weast) Brown.

On May 23, 1959, he married Shirley Kretzer, who passed from this life Oct. 18, 2001. He later married Colby Burke Knisley Shoup in July 2005 and she passed from this life Aug. 22, 2019.

He is survived by his children, Ann Moyer and Kecia (Raymond) Gries; grandchildren, Michael, Sean and Nathaniel Moyer, and Kamryn Gries; stepsons, JD (Carrie) Knisley and Mark (Cheryl) Knisley; sisters, Gladys Broughton, Bonnie Cawley, Betty Brown, Dixie (Larry) Shoemaker and Carolyn "Hop" (Tom) Weatherhead; brother-in-law, Jim (Kitty) Long; his Army buddy of 61 years, Ray Weisenbach; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Richard was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Brown; and sisters, Sandra Long and Phyllis Free.

Richard was an Army veteran. He was part owner and operator of Free & Brown Insurance Agency and after 47 years of service he retired from Rockhold Brown Co. Bank where he was president for many years.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 12 at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt Brookes and Troy Villars officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery.

Friends may visit with Richard's family and friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge. In accordance to CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained, and facemasks are strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bainbridge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 528; Bainbridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 551; or the Paxton Area Life Squad, P.O. Box 614.

