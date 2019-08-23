Richard Winslow "Wince" "Boxcar" Cline, 92, of Mowrystown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at the Veterans Affair Medical Center in Cincinnati.

He was born Feb. 18, 1927 in Foxport, Ky. to the late Harrison Taylor Cline and Jennie Coyne Cline.

Mr. Cline was a retired truck driver, farmer and a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during World War II. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and dogs. He loved children, animals and was known as a good storyteller.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Seleta; and an infant sibling.

He is survived by two sons, Rick (Fay) Cline and Michael Cline of Mowrystown; one daughter, Sandy (Ernie) Turner of Huntington, W.Va.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Elizaville Cemetery. Burial, with full military honors by the W. N. Fant American Legion Post No. 5 and the Franklin Sousley VFW Post No. 1834, will be in the Elizaville Cemetery.

Visitation at the Price Brothers Funeral Home in Elizaville is after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Serving as pall bearers will be sons and grandsons.