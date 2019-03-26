Rita (Young) Roark, 73, of Grove City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel - St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville.

She was born April 5, 1945 in New Petersburg, the daughter of Ronald E. and Mildred M. (Snodgrass) Young.

She was a 1963 graduate of E.L. McClain High School and a graduate of Capital University in Columbus, earning her bachelor degree Summa Cum Laude at the age of 59. She retired from Maryhaven where she served as a drug and alcohol counselor. She loved gardening, reading and her family.

She is survived by her husband, Michael O. Roark, whom she married Oct. 27, 1962; one son, Michael A. (Mindy) Roark of Hilliard; one daughter, Amy R. (Harold Asbury) Mays of Hilliard; four grandchildren, Nathan C. Mays, Patrick O. Roark, Sean O. Roark and Ryan O. Roark; one sister, Linda Smith of Greenfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Jeremy Mays; one brother, Ronald L. Young; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Larry Snodgrass officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The family wishes to thank the palliative care/hospice care staff.

Memorial contributions may be made to In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, Ga. 30357; or The Mt. Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43213.