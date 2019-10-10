Robert Allan Hakes, 67, of Chillicothe, formerly of Greenfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 24, 1952, in Greenfield, the son of Rollin S. and Betty A. (Wise) Hakes.

Robert retired from Kroger after nearly 40 years of service. He was a graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School.

He is survived by one sister, Sandra Moon of Washington C.H.; one sister in-law, Shirley Hakes of Greenfield; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Hakes; two nephews; one brother in-law, Bill Moon; and both parents.

Graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Greenfield Cemetery with Pastor Marcus Tolle officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.