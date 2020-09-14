Robert B. "R.B." or "Bob" Allen, 93, a longtime resident of the Sinking Spring community, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 11, 2020 at Continental Manor in Blanchester.

He was born Jan. 10, 1927, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the son of the late Oscar and Ida (Bailey) Allen.

He was a life-long farmer and was an avid hunter and horse lover.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

