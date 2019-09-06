Robert C. "Jum" Summers, 81, of Hillsboro, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Highland District Hospital.

He was born Aug. 5, 1938, in Hillsboro, the son of Charles W. Jr. and Mildred Wolfe Summers.

Jum retired after 40 years of service with Rotary Forms Press and was a member of Hillsboro Elks Lodge 361 and Hillsboro Eagles Aerie 61.

He is survived by three children, Teresa (Bob) Evans of Hillsboro, Bobbie (David) Earley of Hillsboro and Scott (Christina) Summers of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren, Samantha (Justin) Livingston, Bradley (Shelby Havens) Evans and Lacie Evans, Emily and Kaylee Earley, and Christian, Jared and Jason Summers; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Jude and Alice Livingston; and one brother, Charles T. "Chuck" (Donna) Summers of Hillsboro.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Lee Crowe Summers, on Aug. 19, 2018.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Derek Russell will officiate. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Auburn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.