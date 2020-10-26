Robert "Bob" Chambers, 83, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 in Hillsboro.

He was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Highland County, the son of the late James Chambers and Margaret Frost Chambers.

He graduated from the Whiteoak High School class of 1955 and was a member of Good News Gathering. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 31 years of service as a mail carrier. Bob loved farming, raising show pigs with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and coaching softball. Before joining the Postal Service, Bob had been a barber for several years with his brother-in-law, Kelley D. Ferguson.

Surviving are his wife, Amy Jean Chambers, whom he married June 5, 1955; two daughters, Vicki (Mike) Vance and Teal (Chuck) Sexton; seven grandchildren, Bobbi Jo (Jarrod) Bloomfield, Kelley Hetzel, Brandon (Mistey) Vance, Chad (Nicole) Chambers, Robert (Blanca) Chambers, Ryan (Ashley) Sexton and Kaelee Lowe. Also surviving are 16 great-grandchildren, Bentlee and Emersyn Lowe, Austin and Brooklyn Sexton, Reece and Deegen Bloomfield, Weiland, Jaggar and Isla Chambers, Oren Chambers, Lane, Lexey, Lance and Logan Hetzel, Logan (Taylor) Burchett and Baylee Carey; and two great-great-grandchildren, Oliver Ritt and Letty Burchett. Other survivors include a sister, Bonnie Bristle; sister-in-law, Janice Ferguson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Doug Chambers; three sisters, Adrienne Gaffin, Mary Black and Betty Fender; two brothers, Richard Chambers and James Chambers Jr.; and brother-in-law, Kelley Ferguson.

Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Interment will follow in the New Market Cemetery.

Friends will be received at funeral home in Hillsboro from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

If desired, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Diabetes Association.

