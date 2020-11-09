Robert D. "Bob" Hottle, 72, Hillsboro, went home to be with the Lord Friday evening Nov. 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family on his beloved farm.

He was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Hillsboro, the son of the late Harold and Glenna (Jordan) Hottle.

He was the pastor of Anchor Baptist Church in Hillsboro for the last sixteen years.

He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1966 and the Ohio State University in 1970.

Bob served his country in the United States Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong farmer in Highland County and was a Vocational Agriculture instructor and FFA advisor for the Lynchburg-Clay school system and was also a science teacher at Cozaddale Baptist Academy for ten years.

Pastor Hottle was a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ after his conversion during the Vietnam War, always sharing his faith with everyone he met. He was a member and past president of the Gideons of Highland County, and a chaplain at the Highland County jail. He often visited with residents of many nursing homes in the area.

He was a member and past commander of the American Legion, was a 4-H advisor and past president of the Highland County Teachers Association.

He was a Highland County Press columnist where he wrote many articles on the teachings in the Bible.

As an avid runner, he participated in many local and state 5K runs as well as the Senior Olympics. He also owned and operated Higher Ground Auto Sales for twenty-five years.

He is survived by his wife Barbara J. (Griffith) Hottle, whom he married on Dec. 17, 1977, in Hillsboro. He is also survived by five children, Laura (Ryan) Brooker of Columbus, GA, Allison (Jeremiah) Gabbard of Milan, IN, Susanna (Nathan) Faraday of Chesterfield, MI, and Michael (Jessica) Hottle and Daniel (Alexis) Hottle, both of Hillsboro; ten grandchildren, Leah, Esther, Sarah, Amos, and Lydia Gabbard; Emerson, Belle, and Clara Brooker; and Henry Hottle and Ezekiel Hottle; and three sisters, Lynne Hottle of Zanesville, Carol Hottle of Beaverton, OR and Emiley (John) Games of Marion, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Emmitt and Alice (Bishop) Hottle, and his maternal grandparents, Frederick and Laura Belle (Bodiker) Jordan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Anchor Baptist Church, Anderson Rd., Hillsboro. Pastor Travis Burke will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Anchor Baptist Church and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Burial will take place privately immediately following the funeral service at the Ambrose Cemetery, where the Highland County Honor Guard will present military honors.

The family requests the use of masks and social distancing be practiced.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.