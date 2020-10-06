Robert Dean Burns, 88, of Lynchburg (Pricetown community), died Monday evening, Oct. 5, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman.

He was born Oct. 26, 1931 in Germantown, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph Howard and Alma E. Bucher Burns.

He was a lifelong farmer and had worked for many years for the Highland County Engineer's Office. Dean had worked as an electrician for the NCR Company and had also worked for Cincinnati Milacron. He was a member of the Pricetown Church of Christ, Lynchburg Lodge 178 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, and had served as a Salem Township trustee.

He survived by four children, Darlene (Gary) Moore of Lynchburg, Deanna (Greg) Dyer of Georgetown, Denise (Raymond) Ritt of Georgetown and Dwain (Milissa) Burns of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah) Moore, Chad (Sarah) Moore, David (Christina) Dyer, Sarah (Mike) Kress, and Nathan and Milain Burns; nine great-grandchildren, Krislyn, Gracie, Elijah, Taylor, Esmae and Braxton Moore, Madison and Jeremy Dyer, and Adam, Kress; one brother, Delmar Burns of Germantown; and several nephews and a host of friends.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Certier Burns, on Sept. 25, 2020; one brother, John Burns; one sister, Alice Burns; and three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Morris, and Barbara and Jean Burns.

Services will be held for Dean and his wife Dorothy at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Leo Kuhn and Daryl Mount will officiate. Burial will follow in the Barker Cemetery.

Visitation, with social distancing observed, will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at the funeral home. Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite services for Dean will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pricetown Church of Christ, 2070 SR 131, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Hospice of Hope, 9090 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

