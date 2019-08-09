Robert E. "Bob" Bagshaw, 80, of Marco Island, Fla. and Hillsboro, Ohio, died suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Highland District Hospital.

He was born June 13, 1939 in Henryville, Ind., the son of the late Eldon and Flossie Whiteside Bagshaw.

Mr. Bagshaw was one of nine children who started life from humble beginnings. Bob was a United States Air Force veteran stationed mostly in France and Germany. While in Paris he met his future wife, Anne, who was from Oslo, Norway. Upon his return from service, he worked for 10 years as an assembly line union worker for the Ford Motor Company in Louisville, Ky., which greatly shaped his views on business. Bob and Anne continued to live in Henryville, Ind., which was also the birthplace of Colonel Harland Sanders. The colonel would often visit Henryville and recruit franchisees. Bob was always in pursuit of the "American Dream" and he and Anne became self-made entrepreneurs in December 1971, when they, along with friend Marvin Payne, were awarded two KFC franchisees, opening their first restaurant in Jackson, Ohio. Their Hillsboro KFC opened in May 1972, and over the years they expanded their restaurant ownership to more than 30 restaurants and helped more than ten family members and friends become KFC franchisees.

Bob was active in the KFC franchise family, serving in numerous leadership positions, always an advocate for franchisees. The Bagshaw family exited the restaurant business in December 2018, after 47 successful years. Bob loved nature and enjoyed being outdoors on their farm in Ohio and their boat in Marco Island. He had a full life and was fortunate to travel and explore the world. Bob, along with his wife Anne, were very family-oriented and community-minded, believing in giving back to the community and the youth. Bob had been a member of Highland Lodge 38 F&AM, BPOE 361, Hillsboro Rotary Club, Marco Men's Club and Marco Bay Yacht Club in Florida. He was a Kentucky Colonel.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Lund Bagshaw, whom he married Dec. 16, 1961; three children, Jeanine (Jeff) Rosselot of Hillsboro, Bruce (Laura) Bagshaw of Hillsboro and Nanette (Chris) Walker of Columbus; 11 grandchildren, Rob Holt, Jordan Anne (Seth) Phillips, Jessica Holt, Kristin Jamieson, Blake (Kayla) Bagshaw, Ashleigh (Jacob) Lathram, Austin Bagshaw, Brittni (Scott) Shepherd, Chase Rosselot, and Zac and Peyton Walker; four great-grandchildren, Holten Phillips, Grayson Bagshaw, and Kemper and Maddux Shepherd; two sisters, Norma Hazel of Indiana and Margaret (Ralph) Fordyce of Florida; one brother, Raymond (Brenda) Bagshaw of Indiana; very special friends, Keith and Carol Chambers; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and four brothers.

Per Bob's wishes there will be no public visitation and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To support his love for children and the entrepreneurial spirit, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to SATH – Kamp Dovetail, c/o Linda Allen, 5350 W. New Market Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133, or online at Kamp Dovetail; or Grow! Highland County, P.O. Box 184, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

