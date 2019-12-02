Robert E. Watts, 92, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Madison Health in London.

He was born Dec. 31, 1926 in Greenfield, the son of Homer and Frances (Hull) Watts.

He was a 1944 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and graduated from Miami University of Ohio in 1950 with a B.S. degree in Education. He spent 19 years in the teaching profession and coached football, including the undefeated and untied McClain football team of 1959, all along he attended The Ohio State University and obtained his M.A. degree in Education in 1964. After retiring in 1970, he fully devoted his time to the family farm and then received his M.A. degree of Divinity in 1980 from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton.

Bob was a member of the Rainsboro United Methodist Church and in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (Grice) Watts, whom he married Sept. 4, 1948; two sons, Richard (Ann) Watts of Phoenix, Ariz. and Don (Beth) Watts of Cleveland; one daughter, Carol (Steve) Welk of Hilliard; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Jo Ann Purcell of Lancaster; and one niece.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield beginning with veterans appreciation service and then Pastor Terry Washburn will officiate. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McClain Tiger Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 335, Greenfield, Ohio 45123; or the .

