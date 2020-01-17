Robert E. "Bob" Wetherington, 76, Marion, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro.

He was born July 27, 1943 in La Mesa, CA, son of the late Eddie Robert Wetherington and Joanna Coons Wetherington.

Bob was a member of the Marion Masonic Lodge #70 F&AM, the Gideons and worked at Marion Power Shovel before working as a private engineering consultant.

Surviving are son, Dr. Anthony (Shannon) Wetherington of Winchester; foster son, Tim (Susan) Hedges; granddaughter, Rebecca Wetherington; grandson, Nathan Wetherington; and two step-daughters, Bethany Colley and Tracey Ogle.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Eugenia Faye Wetherington, and his second wife, Brenda Wetherinigton.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Hillsboro Northside Church of Christ, Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. with Minister Guillermo Alvarez officiating. Interment will follow in the Prospect Cemetery in Prospect, Ohio at a later date.

Friends will be received at the Northside Church of Christ, located at 25 Greenfield Pike in Hillsboro, on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro or Community Care Hospice. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.