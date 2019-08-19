Robert Earl Wagner, 84, of New Martinsburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Washington C.H.

He was born April 1, 1935, in Ross County, the son of Ransom and Pauline (Crusie) Wagner.

Robert enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. He was employed at the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Greenfield for 39 years till closing of the plant. He worked six years at Crestar Foods in Washington C.H. till retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Centerfield Friends Church.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Hamilton Wagner, whom he married July 1, 1961; two daughters, Marilyn (Eric) Johnson of Buena Vista and Lisa Wagner of New Martinsburg; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Holly, Heidi and Sethaniah Johnson; brother, Dean Wagner; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Richard; sister, Mary Ellen Surber; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow at the White Oak Grove Cemetery, Buena Vista.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Centerfield Friends Church, c/o 29 Greenfield-Sabina Rd., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

