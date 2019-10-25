Robert "Rick" Edison Eldridge Jr., 48, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 25, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Jan. 18, 1971 in Cincinnati, the son of Robert Edison Eldridge and Ruth (Lewis) Eldridge.

Rick attended St. Bernard High School and went on to proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He owned and operated Edison Electric & Data. He was a great electrician and he enjoyed reading and learning new ways to become even better at his job. He enjoyed listening to old music and Bob Dylan, and he enjoyed old TV shows such as the "Andy Griffith Show" and he enjoyed making his family watch the "Svengoolie" show every Saturday night. He was a devoted father and he loved going fishing with his wife and son, Mary and Preston, taking Preston to Cub Scouts, eating at Gold Star Chili, and spending time with his family and friends.

Rick is survived by his wife, Mary Eldridge, whom he married March 14, 2009; his mother, Ruth Lewis Eldridge of Cincinnati; his father, Robert (Pat) Eldridge of Cincinnati; six children, Felecia (Nick) Flannery of Colorado, Emily Eldridge of Cincinnati, Zachary Dube of Dayton, Anna White of Dayton, Sarah White of Huntington, W.Va. and Preston Eldridge of Hillsboro; one granddaughter, Katie Dube; three siblings, Melynda Eldridge of Cincinnati, Amber (Eli) Wess of Fayetteville, N.C. and Josh Lewis of Columbus; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. following visitation Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the funeral home.

Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Honor Guard, will take place following services in the Prospect Cemetery.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.