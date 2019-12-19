The Rev. Robert Erich Chroninger, 90, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

He was born March 22, 1929 in Toledo, and raised on the family farm.

The Rev. Chroninger was a minister of which he pastored the York Street, Shiloh, Heath, Huber Ridge and Trinity Christian Union churches. He graduated from Edon High School in 1947 and then Ft. Wayne Bible College in 1954.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Watson) Chroninger, whom he married April 27, 2002; three daughters, Rosalyn (William) Van Valkenburg of Adrian, Mich., Linda (Stephen) Beigle of Petoskey, Mich. and Dede (Brad) Roberts of Greenfield; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Matthews of Cooney; one brother, Ray (Ellen) Chroninger of Edon; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister in-law, Judy Chroninger of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Louise (Bowles) Chroninger, on May 20, 2001; two great-grandchildren, Austin Baxley and Grace Suarez; one brother, Alva "Leroy" Chroninger; and his parents, Emery and Rosa (Gruber) Chroninger.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Trinity Christian Union Church in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, Otis Wagner, 340 Mirabeau St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.