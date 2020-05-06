Robert "Bobby" Eugene Sova Jr., 50, of Cocoa, Fla., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. He was born June 22, 1969 to Robert Sova Sr. and Lillie Mae Sova (Mullet) in Columbus. He was a devoted father. He was humorous, fun-loving, and full of life. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Sova Sr.; and numerous other relatives. He is survived by seven children, Robert (Amber) Sova III of Greenfield; Ryan Sova (Samantha Wilkie) of Greenfield; Shelby (Nick) Sova-Hauptman of Hillsboro, Victoria Sova of Cocoa, Fla., Ethan Sova of Cocoa, Fla., Ian Sova of Cocoa, Fla. and Ambrea Sova of Cocoa, Fla.; numerous grandchildren, La'Raya Brewer, Brian Smith, Pyper Sova, Weston Sova, Jamie Hauptman, Alliyah Hauptman and Alex Hauptman, all of Ohio; his mother, Lillie Mae Cotter (Mullet) of Cocoa, Fla.; siblings, Denny Sova of Cocoa, Fla., Donna Sova of Cocoa, Fla. and Anna Sova of Cocoa, Fla.; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Memorial services will be held in Cocoa, Fla., but information has not yet been released. If you would like to donate in Robert's memory or help with memorial expenses, go to gofundme.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020.