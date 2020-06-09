Robert Franklin Binegar, 76, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was born May 20, 1944 in Fayette County, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elva (Belles) Binegar.

Robert retired in 2000 from Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, Arizona. He pastored churches in both the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Arizona and the Church of the Nazarene in Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Cox) Binegar, whom he married on May 27, 1964; two sons, Robert (Lina) Binegar Jr. of Tucson, Arizona and John Binegar of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two grandchildren, Shelby Binegar and Ryan "Rory" Binegar; one great-grandson, Justin Sandoval; additional family, Amy (Joseph) Apalategi family, Johnell Madrigal family and Cesar (Ana) Madrigal family. Robert also leaves behind two brothers, Edgar (Gloria) Binegar of Greenfield and David (Charlene) Binegar of Bainbridge; two sisters, Kathleen Bowling of Orient and Charlotte Sampson of Logan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one son, James Binegar; one brother, Paul Binegar; two sisters, Florabelle Hutchins and Eleanor Ruth Binegar; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Leland Allman officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery in Washington C.H.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed.

