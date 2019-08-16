Robert Gene "Bob" Richardson, 84, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born Jan. 29, 1935, in Greenfield, the son of Ray and Rosetta (Campbell) Richardson.

Bob was a proud graduate of Bainbridge High School and Cincinnati Bible College. He served churches in Buford, Ohio, Lynwood, Calif. and San Bernardino, Calif. He then moved back to Ohio to help start Worthington Christian Village, where he was the first executive director. Following his retirement, he worked with the Bainbridge Historical Society, the BHS Alumni Association, and most recently helped create the Bainbridge Community Center.

He is survived by two sons, Tim Richardson and Randy Richardson; and many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Lynn Richardson; and both parents.

There will be a brief graveside service at South Salem Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. His memorial service will be on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus. Dr. T. Ronald Sams will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Worthington Christian Village, 165 Highbluffs Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43235.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

