Robert "Bob" Johnson, 73, of Greenfield, died at 11:26 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born Thursday, Feb. 28, 1946 in Ross County, the son of the late Edgar and Rena Spicer Johnson.

Bob is survived by his wife, the former Dixie B. Miller, whom he married Oct. 31, 1973.

He is also survived by one son, Brian Johnson of Hillsboro; one daughter, Jennifer (Richie) Kelley of Greenfield; his four grandchildren, Lacie Buckner, Tommy Lucas Johnson, Dixie Marie Johnson and Johanna Faith Kelley; two sisters, Mary Jane Miller of Greenfield and Geraldine Dement of Hillsboro; three brothers, Arthur Johnson of Lexington, Ky., Ernie Johnson of Greenfield and Cecil Johnson of Hillsboro; and two brothers-in-law, Richard (Rhoda) Nevin and Steve Miller, all of Bainbridge.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Josephine Schiller; and two brothers, Greenberry and Floyd Johnson.

Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War having served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. He came back to Greenfield and worked at several jobs including the Collins Packing Company. He was a jack of all trades. He loved to spend time hunting and fishing, making walking canes and spending time as a gunsmith. Bob loved to study history and especially loved to study the history of Greenfield. Bob never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone.

In keeping with his wishes, Bob will be cremated. A gathering for family and friends to share memories and stories will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield. A veteran's appreciation service will be held at 6 p.m. by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

