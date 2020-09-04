Robert L. "Bob" Cordes Sr., 90, Cincinnati, passed away peacefully Aug. 25, 2020 in the care of Hospice at Arden Court Kenwood in the presence of family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ella "Teenie" Garrett Cordes; his parents, Clarence and Hazel of Cincinnati; and two sisters, Eileen Cordes and Hazel Bartlett of Milford.

He is survived by his children, Cathy Cordes (Daniel Kessler) of Cincinnati and Rob Cordes of Florida; two granddaughters, Carlyn Kiniyalocts (Mike) and Lauren Tate (Jordan); and five great-grandchildren, Maia, Stella, Max, Ava and Miles. He also was loved dearly by his sister-in-law, Joanne Hanawalt of Washington C.H; his niece, Jana Johnson (Andrew) of Columbus; and nephew, Jed Hanawalt of South Bend, Indiana.

Robert grew up on a farm outside of Greenfield. He attended McClain High School where he was a good student and excelled in sports. Most importantly, in the ninth grade he met the love of his life, Teenie Garrett. They soon married. He worked full-time for thecity of Cincinnati and attended night school. Eight years and two children later he graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He continued to work for the city of Cincinnati, rising to be the head highway design engineer. He worked on many projects including integrating the newly constructed I-71 with the city streets. After 43 years he retired. He retired on a Friday and began work on the following Monday for the Metropolitan Sewer District. He retired, again, after 10 years.

He was an accomplished golfer with a skilled short game and continued to play into his 80s. He loved all sports and faithfully followed the Reds, UC Bearcats and Bengals. He was an original Bengal ticket holder and continued to attend games until he could no longer walk from the parking lot to the seats. Other hobbies included poker clubs, pinochle club, Bridge and other card clubs. He loved travel and vacationed to all states except Alaska. His favorite trips were with friends to England, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Arden Court Kenwood, and Dr. George Nadakav, Dr. Greg Rouan and Dr. Rhonna Shatz. Your compassionate care is so greatly appreciated. Additionally, the home health care from Ebony, Tasha, Dedra, Etha and Barb, who became like part of the family, allowing our parents to remain in their home as long as possible.

Due to the pandemic COVID-19 virus 2020, a private service is being held for the family.

Memorial donations in his name are encouraged to be directed to the Cincinnati Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

