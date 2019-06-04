Robert Lee Bailey, 75, died May 31, 2019 at Decatur County Hospital in Tennessee.

He was born in Samantha, Ohio on Aug. 27, 1943, the son of the late Floyd L. Bailey and Betty K. (Runyon) Hanenkrat.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann (Hatfield) Bailey.

He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Scotty) Corlew of Charlotte, Tenn. and Brandy (Tony) Roades of Hillsboro; a son, Robert Michael Bailey of Waynesboro, Tenn.; sisters, Ramona De-La-Cruz of Oklahoma, H. Judy Missildine of Hillsboro and Donna (Mason) Osborne of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Christopher L. Purdin of Hillsboro, Dustin Purdin of Swansboro, N.C., Bethany (Daniel) Kelley of Centerville, Tenn., Taylor (Cody) Hemming of South Carolina, Abigail Roades of Hillsboro and Hadley Lowry of Dickson, Tenn.; great-grandkids, Avalyn and Alexa Purdin of Tennessee, Noah, Kaden, Wyatt and Elaina Purdin of North Carolina, and Madison, Wesley, Daniel, Cooper and Bryson Kelley of Tennessee.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 10 at Spann Funeral Home in Dickson, Tenn.

A graveside serivce will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, Tenn.