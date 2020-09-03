Robert Lee Thornburgh, 68, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Hillsboro, the son of the late Lee and Gladys (Spickard) Thornburgh.

Robert enjoyed making wood furniture out of all types of wood, but what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family.

Robert is survived by his wife of 16 years, Leeza Thornburgh; a son, Bobby (Jody) Thornburgh of Hillsboro; two stepsons, Bret Mains of Columbus and Mycal Mains of Columbus; three beautiful granddaughters, Kerstin Thornburgh, Kelcie Thornburgh and Brylee Jo Thornburgh; a stepgrandson, Nicholas Mains; a sister, Judy Thornburgh; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cliff (Audra) Thornburgh.

A celebration of life will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

