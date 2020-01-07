Robert "Ed" Siders, 79, of Winchester, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 6, 2020 at Monarch Meadows in Seaman.

He was born June 9, 1940 in Seaman, the son of the late John Hershell Siders and Gladys Faye Smittle Siders.

On Feb. 27, 1965 in Belfast he married Delores Hahn, who survives.

Ed attended Sonner Chapel United Methodist Church, was a member of the Wilmington Emmaus Community and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from DP&L as a supervisor from the Stewart Power Generating Plant near Manchester and had been chief of police in Winchester. He was also a member of AmVets Post 247, West Union, and the Cherry Fork American Legion.

Surviving are wife, Delores "Dee" Siders of Winchester; daughter, Crystal Dawn (David) Kingery of Cincinnati; son, Slade Edward (Donna Kay) Siders of Winchester; six grandchildren, Laramie (Nathan) Chastain, Whitney (Kerry) Shupert, Natalie, Erin, Madison and Elijah. Also surviving are two great-grandsons, Henry and Wyatt; two brothers, Joseph Stanley Siders of Seaman and Jay Richard (Lisa) Siders of Hillsboro; a sister-in-law, Barbara Siders of Clarksville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a brother, John Phillip Siders.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Winchester United Methodist Church with Pastor Lloyd Shoemaker officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugartree Ridge Cemetery where the Highland County Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received at the Winchester United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Adams County or Highland County.

