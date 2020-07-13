Robert Wayne "Robby" Rankin, 60, of New Vienna, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 7, 2020 at Highland District Hospital.

He was born June 9, 1960 in Wilmington, the son of Robert "Keith" Rankin of New Vienna and the late JoAnn (Smith) Rankin.

He was a master carpenter, and enjoyed working around his house and yard, drawing and writing poetry. He was a member of the New Vienna United Methodist Church and, along with his parents and siblings, spent many years singing gospel music.

In addition to his father, Robby is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda L. (Lewis) Rankin, whom he married March 3, 1984 in New Vienna.

He is also survived by two children, Stephanie Ann Toney of Madison, Wisconsin and Robert Seth (Kayla Jean) Rankin of Hillsboro; a grandson, Robert Lucas Rankin; two brothers, Randall (Tammy K.) Rankin and Patrick Kelly (Caitlin) Rankin, both of New Vienna; a sister, Leah (Jay) Balon also of New Vienna; a sister-in-law, Tammy Rankin of Leesburg; as well as many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jonathan D. "Jody" Rankin and Jay Allen Rankin; and a sister, Elizabeth Anne Rankin.

In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held Thursday, July 16 at the Walnut Hill Church of Christ In Christian Union, 10449 Barger Rd., Leesburg. Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. with a remembrance ceremony being held at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be very grateful for donations in Robby's name to honor his memory. Donations can be sent to Seva Circle, a non-profit that his daughter volunteers with. Checks can be mailed to Seva Circle, 5025 Old Middleton Rd., Suite C, Madison Wisconsin 53705. Donations can also be sent to Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA), a regional non-profit group dedicated to the conservation of land and water resources in southern Ohio. The address for AOA is Appalachia Ohio Alliance, P.O. Box 1151, Logan, Ohio 43138.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro is serving the family.

For more information, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.