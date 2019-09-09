Roberta Hoover, 85, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

Roberta was born Feb. 5, 1934 in Garrett, Ky., the second of nine children of the late James and Jane (Moore) Bartley.

Besides her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Lynn Gall; two brothers, Eddie and Raymond Bartley; and two infant children.

Roberta was a member of the Hillsboro First Baptist Church and the Women's Group Lunch Bunch. Roberta worked for 15 years at Robert Shaw Controls in Hillsboro and enjoyed crocheting in her free time.

On Sept. 15, 1951, Roberta was united in marriage for 67 years to Clyde Hoover, who survives; one son, David (Gladys) Hoover of Riverview, Fla.; two grandchildren, Garrison Anthony (Savana) Gall and Leilani Hoover; two brothers, Orville Bartley of Charlotte, Mich. and Jimmy (Candy) Bartley of Georgetown, Texas; three sisters, Alberta Mullins of Austin, Texas, Janice (Fred) Silva of Lansing, Mich. Barbara (Duane) Fogg of Battle Creek, Mich.; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family requests memorials to Hospice of Hope.

