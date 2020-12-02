Roberta Lou Karnes, 85, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at her home with her husband and son by her side.

She was born June 11, 1935. in Ross County, the daughter of the late Mark and Helen (Cokonougher) Smith.

Roberta was a farmer's wife and she was also a cook for the Laurels of Hillsboro for over 31 years. She was a member of the Fall Creek Friends Church, a member of the New Petersburg Social Civics Club, and a member of the Yellow Rockers Western Square-Dancing Club.

Roberta is survived by her husband of 57 years, Loren Elwood Karnes, whom she married on July 25, 1963; a son, Doug Karnes of Hillsboro; and two grandchildren, Jackson Karnes of Louisville, Kentucky and Nicole Karnes of Louisville, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Mark Smith, Arnold Smith, John Smith, Lloyd Smith and and Helen Leaverton.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Fall Creek Friends Church. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation at the church. Pastor H. Scott Latimer will officate. Burial will follow services in the Stringtown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fall Creek Friends Church, c/o Zelda Karnes, 8145 Worley Mill Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

