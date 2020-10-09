Rodger Lee Barnhart, 58, of Bainbridge, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at home.

He was born March 15, 1962, in Greenfield, the son of Donald Jacob and Martha E. (Hester) Barnhart.

Rodger was a member of the Fruitdale United Methodist Church, an avid concert goer, Cleveland Browns fan and Cincinnati Reds fan. He had worked in the Walmart Distribution Center in Washington C.H. for the last 3 1/5 years and was a former production scheduler at C-Mold.

He is survived by one sister, Jane (Lloyd) Clouser of Bainbridge; two brothers, Donald E. (Sharmin) Barnhart of Greenfield and Jeff (Lori) Barnhart of Bainbridge; four nieces, Marsha Clouser, Stephanie Clark, Nikki Daugherty and Shira Wise; two nephews, Jeremy Barnhart and Keith Clouser; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

A celebration of his life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Fruitdale United Methodist Church, 11223 SR 41 south Greenfield, Ohio 45123, with Pastor Jeff Barnhart officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, North Carolina 27513.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.