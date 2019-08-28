Rodney M. Lawhorn, 69, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

He was born in Chillicothe on Nov. 26, 1949, the son of the late Robert Lawhorn and Willa Jean (Ryan) Lawhorn of Sinking Spring.

Besides his father, he was preceded by his brother, Randy Lawhorn.

Rodney retired from Airborne Express and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Besides his mother, Rodney is survived by his wife, Robin (Swayne) Lawhorn, whom he married Jan. 31, 1976; son, Jered (Maureen) Lawhorn of Columbus; daughter, Ashton (Joe) Boggs of Chillicothe; sister, Marketta Lawhorn of Sinking Spring; sister-in-law, Wendy Lawhorn of London; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214, in memory of his late brother, Randy Lawhorn.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.