Roger E. Thackston
1948 - 2020
Roger E. Thackston, 72, of Hillsboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1948 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Emmitt and Edna (Florence) Thackston.

He was in car sales for several years.

He is survived by two daughters, Shelly (Jack) Pitzer of Leesburg and Jessica Hall of Hillsboro; two sons, Keith (Jenny) Thackston of Leesburg and Jason (Nikki) Thackston of Martinsville; grandchildren, Blake Thackston, Caleb, Seth and Chase Berry, Dakota, Bryden and Caylei Hall, Adyson Griffith, Teigan, Aiden, Trae, Dade, Owen and Isaac Thackston, and Emily and Evan Edingfield; several great-grandchildren; a host of family and friends; one niece, Kim (Chuck) Taylor of Hillsboro; and one nephew, Ron (Michelle) Ward of Hillsboro.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Ward; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Tom Zile officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Grove Cemetery in Buena Vista.

Visitation will be from noon until time of the service at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Facial covering and social distancing will be required.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfunerlhomes.cc.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
