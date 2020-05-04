Roger E. Whiting, 81, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born in Hillsboro on Nov. 15, 1938, the son of the late Earl Archie and Rose Margaret (Moshauer) Whiting. Besides his parents, he was preceded by two daughters, Pam Whiting Craft and Vicky Whiting; and two brothers, Ronald Whiting and Jerry Leber. Roger served in the U.S. Marines during the Lebanon Conflict, worked for the Hillsboro Police Department and the Highland County Sheriff's Office, retired from the Hillsboro Water & Sewage Department and was a member of the Northside Church of Christ, Highland County Honor Guard and the Highland County VFW 9094. Roger is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Bingamon) Whiting, whom he married Oct. 10, 1959; son, Rick (Marlene) Whiting of Martinsville; daughter, Mindy McCan of New Vienna; two grandchildren, Kaitlin and Ryan Whiting; brothers, Raymond (Lilly) Whiting and Ralph (Bonnie) Whiting; and sister, Sara Dillon. Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Hillsboro Cemetery. Friend's may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday May 8 at the Thompson Funeral Home. It will be practicing social distancing and will be limitations to number of people in the funeral home during visitation. Donations can be made to the charity of choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020.