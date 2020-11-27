1/
Roger Nichols
{ "" }
Roger Nichols, Sr., 75, of Murphy, NC, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Roger was born June 13, 1945, in Ohio to the late Sherman and Edith (Funk) Nichols. Besides his parents, Roger was also preceded by his son, Kenner Jacob Nichols, and sister, Francis Fisher.

Roger is survived by his wife, Kathy Nichols; daughter, Christy (Scott) Hacker; grandchildren, Shianne (Curtis) Lister, Autumn (Scott Garret) Hacker, and Hunter (Bea) Hacker; great-grandchildren, Chancellor, Wyatt, Gunner, Ryleigh, and Jordan Grace; brothers, Sherman and William Nichols; special nieces and nephew, Rhonda Lynn Buckner, Kimberly and Heather Fisher, and Courtney and Logan Lawson; and extended family, Sharon Lawson, Gary Bennington and Ricky Wilson.

Graveside services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
