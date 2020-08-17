1/
Roger W. Scheeler
Roger W. Scheeler, 77, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at home.

He was born July 5, 1943 in Chillicothe, the son of William L. and Margaret A. (Hopkins) Scheeler.

Roger was a 1961 graduate of E.L. McClain High School. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and spending time with his family. He retired from Steelox in Washington C.H. and previous to that worked for many years at the U.S. Shoe Factory in Greenfield, until its closing.

He is survived by his wife, E. Kay (Royse) Scheeler, whom he married on Jan. 12, 1963: two daughters, Wanda Stoll of Cincinnati and Pamela (Rick) Wilson of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, Lindsey (Eric) Russell, Ashley (Ricky) Woodie, Kayla (Michael) Morgan, Logan Wilson and Jenna Wilson; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Bethel and Kathy Wilson; one brother, Duane Scheeler; one son-in-law, Max Stoll; both parents; and stepmother, Dorothy Scheeler.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland County Community Action Organization, 1487 N. High St., Suite 500, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133, Attn: Transportation Services.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
