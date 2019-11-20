Romain B. Calhoun, 80, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

She was born June 28, 1939 in Sinking Spring, the daughter of Russell Milton and Verneila Helen (Smith) Crothers.

Romain was a homemaker.

She is survived by her five children, Thresa (Leroy) Tonti of Greenfield, John (Chris) Calhoun of Greenfield, Joyce (Rodney) Nickel of Piqua, Michael Calhoun of Greenfield and Helen (Jay) Beatty of Greenfield; 41 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jane Blazer of Greenfield, Helen Lyons of Greenfield and Debbie (Jim) Mess of Greenfield; two brothers, Russell (Juanita) Crothers of Sandusky and Charles (Sue) Crothers of Greenfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Baldy" Calhoun, on Aug. 30, 2017; one son, Jeff Calhoun; two grandsons, two great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Jason Yoakum officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at the funeral home.

