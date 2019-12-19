Ronald E. Purdom, 59, of Leesburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Ronald was born Feb. 8, 1960 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Emery B. "Slim" and Mildred Opal (Pollard) Purdom.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Geneva Slusher.

Ronald was employed at the Village of Leesburg and was a member of the Hillsboro FOE Aerie 1161.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Jeanetta Highley; his son, Joshua (Lacy) Highley of Hillsboro; daughter, Mallory (Roy) McGlone of Greenfield; six grandchildren, Hayden, Hannah and Hallie McGlone, and Gracelynn, Macie and Emery Highley; three brothers, Kenny (Beverly) Purdom of Hillsboro, Jerry (Cora) Purdom of New Vienna and Daryl Purdom of Hillsboro; five sisters, Debbie (Bill) Sellman of Hillsboro, Margie (Duane) Lind of Hillsboro, Judy (John) Thery of Hillsboro, Sandy Waddell of Hillsboro and Peggy Purdom of Hillsboro; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Thompson Funeral Home.

