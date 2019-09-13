Ronald L. Zugg, 71, of Milton, Fla., passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

He was born in Hillsboro on Jan. 2, 1948, the son of the late Ora and Delores June (Leininger) Zugg.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his son, Ronald Zugg Jr.; and two brothers, Larry (Shirley) and Jim Zugg.

First SGT Ronald Zugg served 22 years in the United States Army with two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mae "Dottie" (Minnie) Zugg; daughters, Diana (Brant) Shyrigh and Jennifer Covington; stepdaughter, Angel (Jim) Aubry; stepson, Wayne (Gidget) Thiel; four grandchildren, Samuel Smith, Dylan Crowell, Jessica Crowell and Stella Schenk, six stepgrandchildren, Sabrina (Tye) Gilliland, Anthony and Darian Thiel, and Jamie, Brady and Britney Aubry; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Vanessa) Zugg and Randy Zugg; and two sisters, Carolyn (Lawrence) Holden and Patty (Don) Hickman.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Highland County Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home.

