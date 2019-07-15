Ronald Lee Tolle, 74, of Greenfield, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born June 27, 1945 in Greenfield, the son of Glenn Woodrow and Leona (Long) Tolle.

Ronald was a member of the Trinity Christian Union Church in Greenfield. He was a former employee at the Greenfield Cemetery, Collins Meat Packing of Greenfield and Sugar Creek Packing of Washington C.H.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne (Paul) Tolle; two sons, Marcus (Linda) Tolle of Greenfield and David Tolle of Greenfield; one daughter, Tina Brunswick of Washington C.H.; three granddaughters, Christina, Kim and Brittany; one grandson, William; five great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry, Raymond and Vernon Tolle; two nephews, Stephen and Andy Tolle; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating and cremation to follow.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

