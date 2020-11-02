Ronald Lowell Chaney, 97, of Hillsboro, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Highland District Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.

Lowell, as he was commonly known, was born July 6, 1923 in Highland County, the youngest of six children of the late Kirby and Lyda Michael Chaney.

He graduated from Hillsboro High School. He married his childhood sweetheart, Rachel "Betty" Vance, Dec. 20, 1943, before entering the U.S. Navy. He proudly served on the USS Prairie in the Pacific during World War II. After his service he was an electrician apprentice under Aulbin Hedges of Hillsboro before going into partnership with Clarence (Jr) Kier.

After a year at the Producer Cotton Mill in Phoenix, Arizona he returned to Hillsboro to work as an independent electrical contractor, Chaney Electric. Lowell served on the Hillsboro Zoning/Planning Board for over 25 years. He had a passion for Studebakers. His pride was a '61 Lark that he and Betty entered in many car shows. Lowell was a member of the Highlanders Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Southern Ohio Genealogical Society, First Families of Highland County, the Ohio Genealogical Society and the Highland County Senior Citizens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings; his wife of 49 years, Betty; a great-grandson; and a son-in-law.

He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Young, Sandra (Jim) Simbro and Betty Jean (Jim) Hopkins; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 10 nephews and 10 nieces; and many great-nephews and nieces and countless friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Dunn's Chapel Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to The Laurels of Hillsboro, 175 Chillicothe Ave., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; Dunn's Chapel Cemetery Association, c/o David Stratton, 7900 Surber Lane, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; Highland County Historical Society; or Southern Ohio Genealogical Society.

The family wishes to acknowledge the dedicated staff at The Laurels of Hillsboro for the six years of care they provided. And to Highland District Hospital for seeing Dad through his final days.

Be Strong!

(1901) by Maltbie Davenport Babcock

Be strong! •We are not here to play, to dream, to drift; •We have hard work to do and loads to lift; •Shun not the struggle, face it, 'tis God's gift. •Be strong, be strong, be strong! •Be strong! •Say not the days are evil—who's to blame? •And fold the hands and acquiesce—O shame! •Stand up, speak out, and bravely, in God's Name. •Be strong, be strong, be strong! •Be strong! •It matters not how deep entrenched the wrong, •How hard the battle goes, the day, how long; •Faint not, fight on! Tomorrow comes the song. •Be strong, be strong, be strong!