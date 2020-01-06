Ronert Lee Bainter, 67, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

He was born June 18, 1952 in Greenfield,the son of Robert W. and Barbara (Stuckey) Bainter.

He is survived by six daughters, Nicole (Leo) Oxner of South Carolina, Angie Wisecup of Chillicothe, Amy (Kristin) Chapman of Dayton, Amber (Blain) Collins of Piqua, Autumn Bainter of Cynthiana and Ashley Bainter of Clarksburg; one son, Ronert Lee (Abigail) Bainter Jr. of Mansfield; two stepdaughters, April Brigner of Greenfield and Amanda Bainter of Greenfield; 51 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Teresa Reed of Greenfield and Jessica (John) Bush of Greenfield; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Rodney Shane Bainter and Robert Allen Bainter; one grandson, Tristan Tuttle; three brothers, Michael Clouser Jr., Robert Bainter and Tracey Bainter; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Good Shepherd Church of Greenfield with Pastor Scott Graham officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, at the church.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

